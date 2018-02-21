Black Swans Unperturbed by Crashing Waves From Ex-Cyclone Gita

Despite some widespread damage and heavy flooding brought about by ex-Cyclone Gita on Tuesday, February 20, black swans on New Zealand’s North Island was not bothered.This video, taken at Lake Rotorua on Tuesday, shows the birds calmly braving waves that spilled onto a walkway.A state of emergency was declared in Christchurch and Buller, and air traffic to and from Auckland, Wellington, New Plymouth, Hokitika, Queenstown and Nelson was disrupted. The full impact of the storm was expected late on February 20 and into the morning of February 21, NZ Herald quoted Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel.The ex-cyclone caused damage to parts of the Pacific islands of Tonga and Samoa. Credit: Gretchen Sveda via Storyful