Bored Celtic Fan Turns to Tinder in Hope of Better 'Match' There

One football fan was clearly unimpressed with Celtic FC’s performance against Zenit St Petersburg at Celtic Park on February 15.A video shared to Twitter by David B shows a Celtic fan on his phone during the game, fixated on swiping through his potential matches on Tinder.According to the tweet, even though Celtic ultimately won the game 1-0, the first half was “particularly boring,” and it appears that the man took it upon himself to find a more interesting match. Credit: David B via Storyful