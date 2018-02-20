Wolves Play a Menacing Game With Dog in Abruzzo, Italy

A dog refused to be prey to a wolf pack in Abruzzo, Italy. The wolves can be seen chasing the dog and biting it twice before it escaped by jumping through a hole in a fence. Paolo Forconi shared the footage on February 17.Forconi told Storyful residents in the area have seen an increase in wolf sightings and attacks in recent years. The wolves prey on red deers, goats, and other small pets, according to Forconi. Credit: Paolo Forconi via Storyful