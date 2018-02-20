Phone Scammer Outwitted by His Victim

Scammers beware, you may become the victim. Jose Barrientos took matters into his own hands after receiving numerous phone calls from scammers.The California native set up a trap on his computer to lure one of the scammers in. The scammer, Jackson, requested to access Jose’s computer remotely but little did he know that Jose had set up a file on the desktop that would let him take control of Jackson’s computer once opened.It didn’t take long for Jackson to spot the tempting file and he didn’t even hide the fact that he was trying to steal it. Jose had the last laugh when he took control of Jackson’s computer and left him confused. Credit: Jose Barrientos via Storyful