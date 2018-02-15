Cincinnati Zoo Shares Some Never-Before-Seen Moments of Baby Hippo Fiona

The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens shared a Valentine’s Day Facebook post of some never before seen moments of their beloved Fiona the hippo in her first few months of life.In the post, the zoo states “A lot of love went into caring for Fiona and helping her become a healthy happy hippo!” In the video, Fiona can be seen taking a bath and playing with water toys with zookeepers. As of writing, the video has over 70,000 views. Credit: Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens via Storyful