Police in Chicago Form Guard of Honor for Slain Police Commander

Police in Chicago formed a guard of honor and saluted as the remains of their Commander Paul Bauer were brought to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office following the Bauer’s fatal shooting on February 13.The shooting happened at the Thompson Center in downtown Chicago when Bauer chased a man fleeing from tactical officers who were trying to stop him.One man was arrested following the incident.This video shows a phalanx of Cook County Sheriff’s deputies saluting as a procession of police cars and ambulances drive past. Credit: Chicago Police via Storyful