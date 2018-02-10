Rescue Dog "Iron Hero" Braves Hualien Earthquake Site to Locate Victim

Late in the evening of February 6, four-year-old Labrador Tie Hsung, or “Iron Hero,” located a person buried for 15 hours under the wreckage of the Marshal Hotel, which partially collapsed following a magnitude 6.4 earthquake earlier that week.This was Tie Hsung’s first mission, Apple Daily reported. His trainer, Li Chun-sheng, told AFP that the dog navigated dangerous terrain covered with nails and glass to carry out the rescue.The dog suffered ear inflammation afterwards, possibly due to the cold and wet weather, and was treated at the vet on February 8. Tie Hsung will return to the earthquake site after treatment.This footage shows Tie Hsung in the earthquake site and relaxing afterwards while scratching his ear. Credit: Lin Chia-lung via Storyful