Parisians Take the Piste in Montmartre as Snow Blankets Ile-de-France

Parisians marked some heavy snowfall in the city on February 6 and 7 by climbing a snow-blanketed Montmartre for a spot of skiing and snowboarding, as seen in this video from February 7.Heavy snowfall in the Ile-de-France region late on Tuesday, February 6, and into Wednesday, February 7, caused transport chaos in the Paris metropolitan region and hit regional train services, according to The Local France. Up to 15cm of snow fell in parts of Ile-de-France. Credit: Montmartre-Addict.com via Storyful