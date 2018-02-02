News

Underground 'Anomaly' Discovered at Possible Burial Site of Missing Beaumont Children

Excavations at a factory site in North Plympton, South Australia, began at 8am on February 2, in a fresh attempt to solve the disappearance of three Adelaide children in 1966.ABC reported police excavated a different part of the site in 2013 but were unsuccessful in uncovering anything. Police decided in January 2018 to conduct further excavations after a pair of brothers told police they were asked by a businessman who owned the site, Harry Phipps, to dig a hole there.Detective Chief Inspector Greg Hutchins met the media at the dig site early on Friday morning, February 2, stating an “anomaly” had been found and police were also acting on a tip.“There are explanations for this anomaly, but clearly we need to excavate the site to identify what that anomaly is,” he said. “We need to temper expectations because there are explanations for that anomaly. Clearly the parents of the three Beaumont children have suffered significantly over the last 52 years. We have our fingers crossed, we hope for the best, but we do want to temper expectations.”The officer said they were taking the dig “seriously” and there had been “a lot of planning” leading up to the dig, including input from anthropologists, forensic scientists, crime scene staff and excavators.He said the dig could take a few days to complete.Jane, Arnna and Grant Beaumont, aged 9, 7 and 4 years old respectively at the time of their disappearance, had spent a day at Glenelg Beach on Australia Day, January 26, and never returned home.It is believed the siblings were taken by a tall, blonde, suntanned man, but no trace has been found of the children, and the mystery has baffled authorities for five decades. Credit: SA Police News via Storyful

