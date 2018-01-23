Willow Park Brush Fire Burns Close to Roads, Ranches

A large brush fire burning near Willow Park, Texas, forced residents to evacuate their homes on Monday, January 22. Two local schools also had to be evacuated and Interstates 20 and 30 were briefly shut down, according to reports.The fire had burned about 1,000 acres and was 40 percent contained on Monday evening. The National Weather Service warned humidity and gusty winds elevated the fire danger in the area.No one was reported injured. Credit: Facebook/Kenny Siegler via Storyful