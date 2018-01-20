Ice on Connecticut River Prompts Authorities to Declare 'Emergency Condition' for Haddam

A massive ice jam on the Connecticut River prompted the officials in Haddam to declare an “emergency condition” on January 17, amid fears of flooding and ice-related damage, the Hartford Courant reportedThe Coast Guard had spent several days trying to clear the ice jams, according to NBC Connecticut, with sheets of ice in Haddam measuring four to 10 feet in diameter.This footage shows conditions on the river on Sunday, January 14. Credit: Jill Krauth Deane via Storyful