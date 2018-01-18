News

CCTV Show Girls Apparently Deliberately Lighting Fire in Melton West

Victoria Police released vision on January 18 of what appears to be three young women deliberately starting a grass fire underneath an overpass in Melton West, Victoria.Victoria Police said the fire was lit on January 3 around 8:50pm underneath an overpass at Rosyln Park Dr. It did not cause damage to any property or injuries, but the blaze quickly spread along the creek before being extinguished by fire crews.The three were last spotted fleeing from the fire along a bike path near the creek Credit: Victoria Police via Storyful

