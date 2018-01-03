Rising Supermoon and Fireworks Bring in New Year's at Cocoa Beach

Revellers in Cocoa Beach, Florida, enjoyed the sight of fireworks and a rising supermoon as they rang in the New Year on January 1.A supermoon is a moon that is full when it is also at or near its closest point in its orbit around the earth, according to NASA. When these lunar events occur the moon appears bigger and brighter, and in tandem has stargazers and astrophotographers pointing to the skies.This video, taken by Michael Zoellner, show the first of a series of three supermoons. The 4K video also captures fireworks at a nearby beach as revellers ring in 2018, as well as shooting stars. Credit: Michael Zoellner via Storyful