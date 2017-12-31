East Damascus Towns Hit With Air and Artillery Strikes

Syrian media activists reported that opposition-controlled towns across Damascus’ eastern suburbs were targeted with air and artillery strikes on Saturday, December 30.The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that at least one person was killed in Harasta and several others were injured in strikes in Nashabiyah, Arbeen and Kafr Batna.The strikes followed a humanitarian operation that ended on Friday to evacuate critically ill people from the rebel enclave which has been under siege since 2013 by Syrian government forces. Credit: Civil Defense in Damascus via Storyful