No Indication 'at This Time' That Melbourne Incident Had Terrorism Link, Police Say

Victoria Police held a press conference on December 21 in which they said there was no indication “at this time” that the incident in which a car was driven into pedestrians near Flinders Street station in Melbourne had a connection with terrorism.Police said the driver was alone in the car, though a second male was also arrested as he was recording the incident and was found with a bag of knives.The driver of the car was described as a “32-year-old Australian citizen of Afghan descent,” who was known to police.The suspect had a history of drug use, mental health problems and “assault matters,” police said. Credit: Facebook/Victoria Police via Storyful