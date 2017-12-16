Preventative Fires Set Near Homes in Montecito, California

Preventative fires, also known as backfires, were set in Montecito, California, on December 14, in an effort to prevent the Thomas Fire from advancing through residential areas.The massive blaze, which has reached 252,500 acres, stands at just 35 percent contained, and has been burning through Southern California since December 4.The preventative measures were taken the same day a Cal Fire engineer died battling the blaze, leaving behind his pregnant wife and 2-year-old daughter. Credit: Mike Eliason, Santa Barbara County Fire via Storyful