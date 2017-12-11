Protesters Burn Tires at US Embassy in Beirut Against Trump Decision

Protesters rallied against a US decision to declare Jerusalem the capital of Israel at outside the US Embassy in Beirut on Sunday, December 10.Tear gas and water cannon were deployed at protesters trying to break into the embassy.Widespread protests have taken place across the world following a statement by US President Donald Trump on December 6 announcing the move.This footage here shows protesters burning tires at the at the embassy in Beirut. Credit: Facebook/Campji via Storyful