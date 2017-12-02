Police Arrest Pair With Alleged Cocaine Stash in Sydney CBD

Police stopped and arrested a man and woman in Sydney’s CBD on Friday, December 1, allegedly seizing cocaine and more than $2500 cash after stopping their car on O’Connell Street.The arrests were made as part of Operation Northrop, police said, an investigation that has led to 36 arrests in total in a crackdown on drug use in the city, ABC reported.A 30-year-old Wolli Creek man and a 26-year-old Allawah woman were charged with numerous offenses, including the supply of prohibited drugs. Credit: NSW Police Force via Storyful