News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Local Elections Held in Kurdish Parts of Northern Syria, as Autonomy Drive Continues

Voters in Kurdish-held areas of northern Syria cast their ballots in local council elections on Friday, December 1, Kurdish media reported.The elections come after significant territorial gains by Kurdish-led forces against Islamic State, in a series of offensives supported by the US. They are seen as part of autonomy plans that are opposed by Ankara and Damascus.Rudaw said the council elections were the second phase of a process that would be followed by parliamentary elections early in 2018. The first elections, held in September, were at the local commune level, it said.This footage was shared by a Kurdish outlet in north Syria. Credit: YouTube/ANHA via Storyful

Latest

0421_1800_per_mushrooms
1:29

Man hospitalised after eating poisonous mushrooms
0421_1800_per_murder
1:58

Killer's chance to clear name
0421_1800_per_babykilled
1:26

Baby killed in freeway crash
0421_1800_qld_GoldOC
2:54

Uproar over bonus payments to GoldOC executives
0421_1800_qld_ipswichrestart
1:42

Ipswich Mayor refuses to reveal restart costs
0421_1800_qld_murder
0:55

Man arrested over murder of 24-year-old
0421_1800_qld_blast
1:39

Father of three killed in tragic blast
0421_1800_adl_lithiumbatteries
1:21

Lithium batteries blamed for increasing house fires

Featured

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
3:02

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym