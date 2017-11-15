Multiple Airstrikes Target East Damascus

A series of deadly airstrikes targeted opposition-held neighborhoods in east Damascus on November 14.In this footage, dark smoke plumes hang over the small town of Madira, near Harasta. At least two people were killed and six injured in the shelling. Clashes on the ground between regime forces and opposition militia also resulted in casualties on both sides, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.Several other airstrikes on Tuesday hit the east Damascus neighborhoods of Arbin, Douma, Saqba, Kafr Batna, and Hazza, resulting in at least 41 injures and two deaths, according to observatory.Syrian government forces have blockaded the towns in East Damascus since 2013, but the siege has tightened in the past months, leading to increased prices and malnutrition, especially among children. Credit: YouTube/Qasioun News Agency via Storyful