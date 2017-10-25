Mexican Police Officer Stands Guard Over Nesting Sea Turtles
An armed officer from the Mexican Federal Police stood guard over a beach full of nesting sea turtles in a video posted on October 24.Almost every species of sea turtle is endangered, according to the World Wildlife Fund, which cites human interference as a major danger. Government agencies, conservation organizations and local communities around the world are making efforts to protect and preserve sea turtles and their habitats. Credit: Policia Federal de Mexico via Storyful