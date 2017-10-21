Small Plane Has Emergency Landing on a Florida Street, Strikes Two Cars

Surveillance footage captured a small place as it made an emergency landing on a residential street in St. Petersburg, Florida, on October 18.The twin-engine Cessna 402B aircraft made an emergency landing on 18th Avenue S, according to reports.The plane hit trees, power lines, and two vehicles on its way down. There was also a small burst of flames, news reports. said.The two people on board and the three people in the two vehicles managed to escape without serious injury. Credit: Troy Jones via Storyful