Orange Glow From Nearby Wildfires Seen From Dumbo Ride at Disney Land

Video taken from the Dumbo ride at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, shows smoke and ash from a 6,000-acre fire nearby casting an eerie pall over the Magic Kingdom on October 9.Anaheim Fire and Rescue said the 241 Freeway and part of the 91 Freeway were closed.In an update at 11 pm local time, Anaheim Fire and Rescue said the fire, dubbed Canyon Fire 2, had affected 6,000 acres, and was 5 percent contained. Twenty-four structures were destroyed and “numerous” others were damaged.California Gov Jerry Brown has declared a state of emergency for several fire-hit counties in the state. Credit: Twitter/egracescanlon via Storyful