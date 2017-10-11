News

Orange Glow From Nearby Wildfires Seen From Dumbo Ride at Disney Land

Video taken from the Dumbo ride at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, shows smoke and ash from a 6,000-acre fire nearby casting an eerie pall over the Magic Kingdom on October 9.Anaheim Fire and Rescue said the 241 Freeway and part of the 91 Freeway were closed.In an update at 11 pm local time, Anaheim Fire and Rescue said the fire, dubbed Canyon Fire 2, had affected 6,000 acres, and was 5 percent contained. Twenty-four structures were destroyed and “numerous” others were damaged.California Gov Jerry Brown has declared a state of emergency for several fire-hit counties in the state. Credit: Twitter/egracescanlon via Storyful

Latest

Turnbull's awkward singalong at the swimming
0:42

Turnbull's awkward singalong at the swimming
0410_1800_wa_livestocktrade
0:36

Agriculture minister launches review after shocking sheep footage emerges
0410_1800_wa_ufo
1:22

Scientists unlock secrets of mystery flying object
0410_1800_qld_finn
0:23

Neil Finn joins Fleetwood Mac
0410_1800_qld_learners
0:26

New learners license test
0410_1800_sa_pensioner
1:21

Pensioner robbed of his keys while on the toilet at McDonald’s
0410_1800_sa_firecrews
1:01

Fire crews bracing for dangerous conditions
0410_1800_sa_attacker
1:01

Police hunt for sex attacker who broke into woman’s home

Featured

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
3:02

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
0:56

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'