Tiny Baby Bat Reaches Out For Cuddles

A tiny baby bat rescued by Denise Wade, who runs Batzilla the Bat sanctuary, reached out for a cuddle, in a video uploaded on September 11.“As the days roll by and orphan season rapidly approaches, there is an air of anticipation as we await the first babies born to Black, Grey-headed and Spectacled flying-foxes,” Wade said.“For now there is calm but within a month our rescue load will explode with as many as a dozen orphans a day arriving into care.“If you live in Australia please be aware that baby bats can be found on the ground, low in a tree or even tucked up under their dead mother’s wing after mum has been electrocuted on overhead power lines.” Credit: Batzilla the Bat via Storyful