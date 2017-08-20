Boston 'Free Speech' Rally Encircled by Huge Counter Protest

Thousands of anti-fascist and Black Lives Matter protesters converged on a park in Boston, Massachusetts, on August 19, to confront a so-called ‘free speech’ rally by right-wing organizers in the wake of the recent rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.Footage shot from a view overlooking Boston Common captures the massive counter protest as it surrounded a pavilion occupied by the ‘free speech’ rally. The police cordoned off the area and kept both groups separated.Local media reported as many as 10,000 people marched from Roxbury to the common, where the much smaller ‘free speech’ rally gathered at the pavilion. Credit: Instagram/Christopher Marino via Storyful