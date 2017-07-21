News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Baltimore Public Defender's Office Accuses Police Officer of Planting Evidence

Baltimore police and prosecutors launched an investigation after the public defender’s office uncovered body-camera footage it says shows an officer planting evidence. The public defender’s office released the footage on Wednesday, July 19.The footage was taken from a January drug arrest, according to a news report.The video shows an officer putting a baggie inside a soup can at the start of the video, placing it on the ground and moving debris over it at the back of a vacant lot as two other officers watch. He then walks back to the street with the other officers, where it appears he turns on his body camera.He says he’s going to “check here,” then walks back to the rear of the vacant lot, looks through the debris on the ground and then picks up the soup can and pulls out the baggie of white capsules.The Baltimore Sun reported the police body cameras have a mechanism that will include 30 seconds of muted footage before the camera is officially turned on. The first 30 seconds of this video are muted.The public defender’s office in a press release identified the officer as Richard Pinheiro, and said all three officers are witnesses in other active cases before the city circuit court. Pinherio is a witness in 53 active cases, the release said.Baltimore police told The Sun officials had launched an internal investigation and planned to release more video and information at a press conference on Wednesday.The charges were dropped in the case involving the body camera footage, the public defender’s press release said, but Pinheiro testified in another case the following week. “No clear policy has been taken in other cases involving these officers,” the release said. Credit: Baltimore Police Department via Storyful

Latest

0409_wa_sun_newsbreak
6:42

WA News Break - April 9
0409_wa_sun_graffiti
1:21

Hunt is on for Perth graffiti vandals
0409_wa_sun_homes
1:12

Perth homes enter cheap boom
0409_wa_sun_crash
0:19

Man killed after vehicle rolls in tragic crash
0409_wa_sun_fremantletrain
1:35

Fremantle train stunt
0409_0500_nat_newsbreak
9:35

News Break - April 9
0409_0500_nat_perthgiraffe
0:24

Perth zoo chooses name for giraffe calf
0409_0500_nat_facebook
1:07

Australians to be notified over Facebook data breach

Featured

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
3:02

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
0:56

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'