Sheriff Struggles to Compose Himself in Emotional Video Following Deputy's Suicide

A sheriff in Marion County, Florida, posted an emotional video on July 12 in which he spoke about one of his deputies having died by suicide and asked viewers in distress to seek help.Sheriff Billy Woods got choked up as he described how he and his officers were called to the scene of a suicide only to discover that the dead person was Adam Rendall, a deputy with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.“I am shocked and saddened by this news,” Woods said. "Those of you that have lost a loved one to suicide know the pain and sadness it brings to those who knew that person.“My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends today. I ask that you would also keep my deputies that worked alongside him in your thoughts and prayers in the coming days and weeks as they cope with this tragic event.” Credit: Marion County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful