Harsh Hail Storm Pounds Down On Hilliard Chamber of Commerce

Hail plummeted from the sky during a massive storm in Northeastern Ohio on July 10. Video footage recorded on the steps of the Hilliard Chamber of Commerce show large hail pellets falling from the skySevere storms ripped through the area leaving more than 11,000 homes in central Ohio without power. A flash flood warning was also issued for Franklin County, where the city of Hilliard is located. Credit: Twitter/HilliardChamber via Storyful