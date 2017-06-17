Canadian Marine Biologists Relocate Stranded Beluga Whale

Canadian marine biologists have relocated a beluga whale that was stranded alone in the Nepisiguit River in Bathurst, New Brunswick, to the St. Lawrence River on June 15.Scientists with GREMM, a marine mammal research group based in Quebec, used a hoop net and inflatable mattress to capture the whale. The group then flew the whale from New Brunswick to Quebec, where they released the whale in the St. Lawrence River.The team of researchers released the whale in close proximity to other beluga whales, according to the Marine Animal Response Society. They also tagged the whale to monitor it as it hopefully rejoins a pod of whales.In a Facebook post, the Marine Animal Response Society said they were alerted to the straying creature on June 2 and began working on a plan. While marine mammals can survive in fresh water, they are not well adapted to such conditions in the long term. Credit: Facebook/Beleines en direct via Storyful