Macron: EU Door Remains Open to UK

Brexit topped the agenda at a joint press conference between British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on June 13.Macron said the European Union’s door “remains open” to the UK up until the point Brexit negotiations had concluded. May countered that talks on Britain’s exit from the European Union would start on time next week. May, who lost her overall majority in the June 8 election, said Britain hoped to maintain a close partnership with the EU.The leaders also discussed other issues, including terrorism and online extremism. Credit: Elysee via Storyful