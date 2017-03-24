Joe Manchin questions President Trump's credibility and filibustering Gorsuch

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., spoke to Yahoo Global News Anchor Katie Couric about the growing number of his Democratic colleagues calling for a filibuster of Judge Neil Gorsuch's nomination to the Supreme Court. He said, "We should have an up or down vote." Manchin, who sits on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, also discussed the latest in the investigation into the Trump campaign's ties to Russia, along with the president's comments to Time magazine on his credibility.