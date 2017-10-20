Murdered mum Karen Ristevski's family home up for rent in Melbourne

The home of murdered Melbourne mum Karen Ristevski is up for rent.

The Avondale Heights home, which is the last place the 47-year-old was seen alive, has now appeared online for $900 a week.

Borce Ristevski, who has denied any involvement in the disappearance and death of his wife, has now put the five-bedroom house on the market.

Available from November 28, the house reportedly boasts “unsurpassed luxury and city views” and is described as “one of the area’s finest homes”.

"With its vast interior and designer details throughout, this landmark home provides an idyllic indoor and outdoor lifestyle along with arguably the most spectacular outlook in the entire suburb.

“The home’s free-flowing design highlights four upstairs bedrooms (huge master with WIR and spa ensuite), stylish main bathroom and open study that opens up to a balcony with magnificent city views.”

The Herald Sun reports that Mr Ristevski plans to move out of the Oakley Drive property to “free up some cash”.

The couple, who argued about money in the hours leading up to Ms Ristevski’s disappearance, had previously lived in the house with their daughter, Sarah.

The 22-year-old has been living with a friend in recent months and spent time travelling in Asia since her mother’s body was discovered at Mt Macedon on February 20.

Earlier this year Mr Ristevski's lawyer, Rob Stary, said "it's pretty clear police have him as their number one suspect".

The invesitgation into her death remains onoging.