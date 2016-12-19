Fit and chips: Man sheds 50kg after eating nothing but potatoes for a year

A Melbourne man who vowed to eat only potatoes for a year has almost completed his bizarre challenge.

With just 12 days of his diet remaining, Andrew Taylor said he felt fantastic having lost an incredible 50 kilograms.

The diet has made headlines around the world including a mention on Saturday Night Live.

“I feel better than ever. I'm fitter and healthier than I can remember,” Mr Taylor told 7 News.



The father of one said his physical transformation had been remarkable.



“I started at 151.7 kilos and the last time I weighed myself [I was] 99.7, so [I’ve lost] exactly 52 kilos.



A binge eater, Mr Taylor said he began the diet to change his attitude towards food.



“It was my attempt at treating a food addiction the same way an alcoholic would treat alcoholism and that's by quitting entirely.

“So I found one food that I could live on and keep healthy on and quit everything else,” he said.



Mr Taylor said he survived the past year eating mostly mashed, boiled, or baked potatoes.

“Maybe once a fortnight I make something a bit creative,” he admitted.



In 12 months, Mr Taylor has eaten 1,300 kilos of spuds.

Asked how much that equated to in dollars, his spud sponsor has done the maths.



“If you work it out on average of $4 a kilo and he's eaten about 1,300 kilos, probably about $5,000,” said Brandan Tillitzki, of Tesoriero Greengrocers, in St Kilda.



Mr Taylor will end the diet with a breakfast party on New Year's Day.