Two chemistry professors 'caught cooking meth' after watching Breaking Bad

Two college chemistry professors have been arrested on charges of making meth, in an apparent case of life imitating art.

Henderson State University professors Terry David Bateman and Bradley Allen Rowland were arrested on Friday on charges of manufacturing methamphetamine and using drug paraphernalia, authorities in the US state of Arkansas said.

In a 2014 interview with the university’s publication Oracle Online, Rowland revealed he thought hit TV show Breaking Bad, where a high school chemistry teacher began making meth, was “a great show”.

Terry Bateman (left) and Allen Rowland (right). Source: Clark County Sheriff's Office More

“It was spot on and accurate when it came to the science, and, it has gotten a younger, newer generation interested in chemistry. I feel like it was a wonderful recruiting tool,” he said.

The interview featured in a story that even refers to Rowland as Henderson’s Heisenberg – reference to Bryan Cranston’s lead character in the show.

It wasn’t clear if they remained in jail Sunday, and a jail official said he couldn’t give out that information.

Tina Hall, a spokeswoman for the Arkadelphia-based school, said Bateman and Rowland have been on administrative leave since October 11.

She said three days earlier, police investigated a report of a chemical odour in the campus science centre.

She said the building reopened October 29 after a company filtered the air.

With AP

