After the sellout success of the Wonder of You concert series, the King of Rock'n' Roll is back in Australia due to overwhelming demand Direct from Graceland, The Wonder Of You, Three Encore Shows 2018, Elvis Live On Screen With A 40 Piece Orchestra.

Elvis The Wonder Of You Encore Shows 2018

RCM Touring announces a triumphant celebration of Elvis Presley™ with three Encore Shows coming in 2018. For audiences that missed out this is a way for audiences to experience this show in a way that many have never. The Wonder of You Elvis Encore Shows 2018 will feature the 40-piece Chong Lim symphony orchestra live on stage performing the King's most well-known songs and ballads. Music fans will be totally immersed in the world of Elvis and once again, be captivated by the man who changed the course of popular music, in this world-class concert event.

Elvis Presley is the highest selling solo artist in history (having sold an astonishing one billion records worldwide) and this encore concert spectacular, will feature the most recognizable voice of all time with a full symphony orchestra live on stage performing the King of Rock and Roll's™ most well-known hit songs and his tender, heart-wrenching ballads.

Tickets on sale now.