Dad slammed for filming 11-year-old son driving car

An Adelaide father has been slammed after he filmed his 11-year-old son driving behind the wheel of a car.

The shocking video shared to Facebook shows the father sitting back while his son exits a driveway and approaches a busy road in Adelaide’s North.

“We’ve got 40 and 50 year olds that can’t drive, let alone 11 year olds,” one driver told 7 News after watching the footage.

The Motor Accident Commission was alarmed by the footage.

“Anything could happen, you’ve got someone who doesn’t have full capacity to probably even reach the pedals,“ MAC spokeswoman Megan Cree told 7 News.

South Australian Police Superintendent Anthony Fioravanti echoed the sentiments of the general public, adding that even fully licensed adults face daily challenges on the road.

“I’m sure most people wouldn’t believe that video,” he added.

“Children don’t have the mental or the physical ability to drive a car until a certain age.”

In 2010, an 11-year-old boy was arrested after he crashed the family car into a tree at Marden in Adelaide.

Superintendent Fioravanti said the man had put his son’s life at risk and there was a chance he could be reported.

Meanwhile the accused father refused 7 News request for an interview, claiming that the video was filmed on private property.