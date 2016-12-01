Motorcyclist's reckless joyride ends in fiery crash

Dramatic footage has captured the moment a hoon motorcyclist smashed into a car before bursting into flames.

Furious residents captured the hour-long joyride on their phones as the rider sped through give-way signs and veered onto the wrong side of the road.

The 23-year-old driver suffered significant injuries including a dislocated hip and burns to his leg. He remains at the Royal Adelaide Hospital in the spinal injury unit.

Even as he lay burnt and bloodied, those whose lives he endangered during his wild ride didn’t hold back.

“This is exactly what you get for riding like f**khead, he deserves every little bit of this,” a furious Kira Lee said as emergency crews tended to the injured motorcyclist.

One day on and she stood by her remarks, telling 7 News that she and her partner were terrorised by the rider moments before he crashed into another car.

“Nobody thinks you’re cool," she added

“He was giving the finger, he was going around the round about the wrong way, he was going through the give-way signs."

The couple followed the 23-year-old for several blocks, filming him before deciding to go home.

It was then they heard a bang.

“He was laying there in pain, he was making a fair bit of noise... it’s his own fault he got hurt," Ms Lee recalled.

Others quickly sprung into action, including Justin Varghese who bravely dragged away the burning bike before grabbing a hose.

“I saw a trail of flame on the ground... he was just laying down, bleeding, his legs looked pretty bad," Mr Varghese said.

“We were all trying to grab garden hoses and put it out... At the end of the day, it’s a human life, it’s a guy, whether he was an idiot or not."

Police say they’re investigating the crash but are having to wait for the man’s condition to improve before they speak to him and possibly lay charges.

The unregistered dirt bike, that had no number plates and isn’t street legal will now come under close scrutiny.