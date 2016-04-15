Bizarre brawl on busy road caught on camera in Adelaide

News

A bizarre encounter on the road in Adelaide's north has been caught on camera by dumbfounded witnesses.

It is not clear what sparked the confrontation, nor how it ended.

But video recorded by a bystander shows two men getting into a shoving match on Grand Junction Road in the city's north.


In the clip a man in a yellow hi-vis shirt jumps out of his maroon hatchback before shoving another man standing on the passengers side of his vehicle at an intersection.

The driver gets back into his car but it does not appear the other man was prepared to let the issue go.

The man, wearing a black shirt, stands in front of the vehicle and appears to push back against it as the driver attempts to drive away.

Undeterred by that attempt, the motorist then drives away with the black-shirted man clinging to the front of the vehicle as it gathers speed.

The video does not show what becomes of the passenger after the hatchback disappears out of shot.


