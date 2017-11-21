Man writes passionate note to council arguing for new KFC near his home

A Brisbane man has made a passionate plea to his council, arguing why it should give the green light to a new KFC restaurant “two minutes” away from his home.

While most of the submissions from the Tingalpa community in Brisbane had been against introducing a KFC and Caltex service station, one man argued his case in a handwritten letter to his local council.

“I love KFC. This store with be 2 minutes from my house!! Please ignore the people objecting to this development!!” he wrote.

With two boxes still unused on the submission form, the KFC lover clearly knew he was going to have to do a little more to get the Colonel over the line.

“The queue at the Wynnum store is too long,” he added as his second reason.

Just to be sure, he decided to point out further flaws in nearby fried chicken joints.

“The Carindale store always get the orders wrong. They are hopeless,” he added.

“I have complained to KFC about this store (you get KFC vouchers if you complain, FYI.)”

Councillor Ryan Murphy (Doboy) described the submission as “likely the biggest thing to happen in Tingalpa in 2017” and shared the image on Facebook, prompting an outpouring of support for the chicken campaigner.

“Can we vote for him. He's pro jobs and development. and we so need another KFC,” one mate wrote.

“I second this guy. I just moved to walking distance to this KFC,” another added.

Councillor Murphy encouraged all residents to file their submissions by December 6.