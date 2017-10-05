News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mother of slain schoolgirl Sydney schoolgirl speaks out after killer freed
Mother's anguish after daughter's killer walks free

Shocking dashcam of truck driver 'bullying' car off road

Yahoo7 /

A truck driver has allegedly “bullied” a car off a Queensland road after tailgating him for several kilometres.

0417_1800_syd_drinkdriver
1:34

Suspended drink driver gets booked after parking at police station
Driver leads cops to his house in car chase
3:53

Driver leads cops to his house in car chase
0416_1800_syd_truck
0:23

Truck driver in critical condition after crash
0307_1600_nat_crash
0:29

Unlicensed teen charged after crashing into Canley Vale house
Truck Loses Roof in Overpass Crash, Drags Wreckage For Miles Along Philadelphia Streets
0:40

Truck Loses Roof in Overpass Crash, Drags Wreckage For Miles Along Philadelphia Streets
Second-Sled Driver Takes a Spill as Iditarod Begins
0:38

Second-Sled Driver Takes a Spill as Iditarod Begins
0226_1800_qld_bus
0:20

Driver sacked for leaving girl on bus files unfair dismissal claim
0225_1800_syd_truck
1:42

New campaign to rethink road safety
0223_1800_adl_truck
1:26

Southern suburbs truck driver dies in horrific accident
0222_1800_vic_crash
0:15

Driver’s reflexes saved him from a serious crash
Police tackle driver allegedly involved in wild Brisbane police chase
0:32

Police tackle driver allegedly involved in wild Brisbane police chase
1019_jira_busdriver
0:30

Brisbane bus driver makes 30-point turn
 

Shocking footage shows the driver of the car, Riley Hawken, pull over to the side of the road as the truck comes dangerously close beside him while overtaking.

Mr Hawken told 7 News Online he doesn't know what the driver's "motive" was.

Riley Hawken said he was being tailgated for several kilometres. Source: Facebook

"I wasn't driving under the speed limit or over, I was sitting dead on 100 kilometres," he said.

The incident happened about 20km north of Rockhampton in Queensland on Tuesday afternoon at about 4.30pm.

Mr Hawken said he had overtaken the truck earlier along with several other cars.

He claims the truck then tailgated him for about 30 minutes with his high beam flashing on and off.

"I eventually got sick of it so I pulled into a turning lane," he said.

The truck came dangerously close to the car. Source: Facebook

"He then indicated to pull into that lane too, but then indicated again and went back out onto the road.

"I don't know if he was stopping to have a chat with me or not."

A Queensland Police spokesperson told 7 News Online any incidents of this nature should be reported to police as soon as possible.

"We want to remind all road users of their responsibility to drive safely at all times and respect each other behind the wheel," the spokesperson said.

"Tailgating and other dangerous driving is not tolerated in Queensland and anyone who feels threatened by someone else’s driving behaviour should try and take note of the vehicle’s registration and report it to police as soon as possible."

Mr Hawken said while he was a bit scared when the truck driver was following him so closely, he said he was also confused.

Mr Hawken said truck drivers should be more careful. Source: Facebook

"I thought maybe I did something wrong and I didn't know, but I don't see how," he said.

He added that truck drivers should be cautious around other road users.

"I think sometimes they don't realise how intimidating they are on the road," he said.

"I don't think they understand or appreciate how it is to road users when they act in that way."

Back To Top