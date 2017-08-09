News

Australian man, 36, dies almost two weeks after scooter crash in Thailand

Woman allegedly assaulted, abducted and held hostage for 20 hours by truck driver

7News Brisbane /

A truck driver has been extradited to Queensland following allegations from a young woman who endured the most traumatic of ordeals.

Police say the woman from Darra was sexually assaulted in her own home then abducted and held hostage by a stranger who spotted her when he stopped for a meal break.

The interstate truck driver was extradited from New South Wales on Wednesday afternoon.

The man, whose identity cannot be revealed, has been extradited from New South Wales. Source: 7 News

The 50-year-old man has been accused of a crime so disturbing that for legal reasons his identity cannot be revealed.

He is believed to have raped and abducted the 22-year-old woman, holding her captive for more than 20 hours, police said.

A 22-year-old Darra woman was allegedly raped, then abducted. Source: 7 News

Police will allege that on Monday around 5pm the truck driver pulled over for a food break, ordering takeaway near the woman's home.

He spotted her and knocked on the front door, then forced his way in, raping and then kidnapping her.

She was driven around for hours to multiple locations.

The woman was driven around to multiple locations over a 20-hour period. Source: 7 News

The woman's partner raised the alarm after finding several missed calls on his phone.

She had managed to call him during the horrific attack but each time her calls went through to voicemail.

It is believed that parts of her ordeal were recorded.

After being released the woman called police and was taken to hospital. Source: 7 News

The alleged attacker let his victim go on Tuesday afternoon, when she called police and was taken to hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Her home is now a crime scene, where forensic officers are gathering evidence.

The alleged attacker was arrested in Grafton on Tuesday night. Source: 7 News

Her alleged attacker was arrested on Tuesday night in Grafton and extradited to Brisbane.

