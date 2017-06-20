'My heart and soul are broken': Devastated husband's tribute to wife killed in car accident

A grieving husband has written a touching tribute to his wife who died after a tragic accident in Brisbane.

Interior designer Yasmin McAllister, 27, was crossing the road on the way to a bus stop in Camp Hill. Two cars collided forcing one of them into her.

She was rushed to Princess Alexandra Hospital with severe head trauma but never woke up from her coma.

Her devastated family had to take her off life support 18 hours after she was struck down.

Her husband, Aaron McAllister, has written a heartwarming tribute to "his princess" on Facebook, saying: "Thank you for blessing my life with a love that most people will never experience."

"I miss you so much and know life is going to be tough without you but I promise you I will face it head on as that's what you would have wanted," he wrote.

"I cannot be angry that you have been taken from me, I can only be grateful that I ever met you."

Mr McAllister married Yasmin in July 2016 and their Facebook accounts were filled with pictures of each other.

"Please come and visit me from time to time, watch over me and guide me through this life until we meet again," he writes.

"My heart and soul are broken."