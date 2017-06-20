News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Australian cricket captain sent home in scandal, coach stays in place (clone 39650072)
Cheats sent home in disgrace - but Lehmann cleared over ball tampering

'My heart and soul are broken': Devastated husband's tribute to wife killed in car accident

Yahoo7 /

A grieving husband has written a touching tribute to his wife who died after a tragic accident in Brisbane.

0328_sun_news_0600_break
6:32

News Headlines - Wednesday 28 March
0328_0500_nat_newsbreak
11:21

News Break - March 28
Suspect arrested over explosives sent to Washington, D.C., sites
1:15

Suspect arrested over explosives sent to Washington, D.C., sites
Theresa May has seen 'no evidence' of Russian interference in UK elections
1:01

Theresa May has seen 'no evidence' of Russian interference in UK elections
Laptop Explodes and Burns Down Office Building
18:46

Laptop explodes and burns down office building
Catalan Independence Protesters Block Highways in Spain
0:45

Catalan Independence Protesters Block Highways in Spain
British Volvo Ocean Race crew member lost at sea.
0:58

British Volvo Ocean Race crew member lost at sea.
Mango Mania for Rescue Bats in Queensland, Australia
1:28

Mango Mania for Rescue Bats in Queensland, Australia
White House denies Trump is sending mixed messages to Moscow, but some see ‘incoherence’
1:23

White House denies Trump is sending mixed messages to Moscow, but some see ‘incoherence’
Teenager whose bones break easily becomes rapper
2:17

Teenager whose bones break easily becomes rapper
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg invited to speak to fake news inquiry for second time
1:17

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg invited to speak to fake news inquiry for second time
Cat saved after days stuck on a pole
0:45

Cat saved after days stuck on a pole
 

Interior designer Yasmin McAllister, 27, was crossing the road on the way to a bus stop in Camp Hill. Two cars collided forcing one of them into her.

She was rushed to Princess Alexandra Hospital with severe head trauma but never woke up from her coma.

Yasmin and Aaron McAllister. Source: Facebook

Her devastated family had to take her off life support 18 hours after she was struck down.

Her husband, Aaron McAllister, has written a heartwarming tribute to "his princess" on Facebook, saying: "Thank you for blessing my life with a love that most people will never experience."

"I miss you so much and know life is going to be tough without you but I promise you I will face it head on as that's what you would have wanted," he wrote.

"I cannot be angry that you have been taken from me, I can only be grateful that I ever met you."

'I cannot be angry that you have been taken from me,' Mr McAllister wrote. Source: Facebook

Mr McAllister married Yasmin in July 2016 and their Facebook accounts were filled with pictures of each other.

A memorial shrine at the crash site. Source: Facebook

"Please come and visit me from time to time, watch over me and guide me through this life until we meet again," he writes.

"My heart and soul are broken."

Back To Top