One punch killer Kieran Loveridge charged with bashing Rebels bikie in jail
Queensland shop keeper uses her pricing gun to fight off thief

Simon Love
7News Brisbane /

A shop attendant has fought off a would be thief after he threatened her at the counter of a Queensland discount store.

The staffer defended herself using her pricing gun.

Security camera footage shows forty nervous seconds in the Mount Gravatt shop.

The would-be thief threatens 40 year old Kiran with an electric shocking pen, before getting a shock of his own.

He reaches for the pricing gun but Kiran hangs on and fights back.

The offender exits empty handed, with Kiran on his tail.

“It’s brave, sometimes I’m a bit worried as well because it doesn’t always work,” shop owner Charlie Kent said.

The weapon of choice was back in service today but the staffer was not.

Before the struggle at the front counter the offender roamed the aisles, and could have chosen a more dangerous weapon like a metal ruler or tooth comb.

But instead he chose a pen near the cash register.

“She was actually tagging some items, used tagging gun and hit him on the hand,” Mr Kent said.

Security expert Lefty Ioannou from Professional Calibre Security was stunned.

“We wouldn’t recommend taking the matters into your own hands,” he said.

“But she did and it was very brave of her.”

