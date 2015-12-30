News

DPP to appeal Baden-Clay's murder conviction downgrade: Attorney-General

Nicholas McCallum and Gemma Garkut
Yahoo7 News /

The Director of Public Prosecutions will make an application to the High Court to appeal to reinstate Gerard Baden-Clay's murder conviction, the Queensland Attorney-General has confirmed.

State to appeal Baden-Clay's murder conviction downgrade: Attorney-General

Gerard Baden-Clay was convicted of murdering his wife Allison but the charge was downgraded last month.

Gerard Baden-Clay, 45, was convicted of murdering wife Allison at their home in Brookfield, in Brisbane’s west, in April 2012.

Gerard Baden-Clay. Source: Supplied.

Earlier in the month, Queensland's Chief Justice Catherine Holmes and two other Court of Appeal judges set aside last year's trial verdict that Baden-Clay murdered his wife Allison nearly four years ago, changing it to manslaughter.

Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath said the state's DPP would file the application for appeal on Monday, January 4.

The scratches that appeared on Baden-Clay's face. Source: Supplied.

"I have been advised by the Director of Public Prosecutions has advised the Dickie family this morning he will be making he will be making an application to the High Court seeking special leave to appeal the recent Court of Appeal decision that saw Gerard Baden-Clay's murder conviction downgraded to manslaughter," the statement said.

It confirms previous reports that Director of Public Prosecutions Michael Byrne told the Government before Christmas he was planning to file for special leave.

In Queensland, the charge of manslaughter typically attracts a sentence of eight to 12 years.

Baden-Clay has already served three and a half years since his arrest in 2012 and could be out in four years time depending on his re-sentencing.

January 4 is the eve of the appeal deadline and the day the High Court's registry reopens after the holiday break.

Allison Baden-Clay's parents Priscilla and Geoff Dickie leave court after the appeal by Gerard Baden-Clay over his murder conviction at the Court of Appeal. Source: Supplied.

Mr Byrne has been tirelessly working on the appeal over the holiday period, the Courier Mail reports.

Since the decision to downgrade Baden-Clay's conviction to manslaughter on December 8, the state has had 28 days to seek legal advice about whether to lodge a special leave application with the High Court to consider an appeal.

Gerard Baden-Clay's downgraded conviction from murder to manslaughter for the killing of his wife Allison triggered widespread outrage.

The Facebook group Doingit4Allison post details online about a support rally. Photo: Facebook

Acting Attorney-General Cameron Dick said Mr Byrne needs time consider all available legal advice to ensure any application is as strong as possible.

"This is a complex case involving complex legal issues as well as factual issues," Mr Dick said.

"We need to give him time to properly consider this. I've asked the DPP not to do a rushed job, but the right job."

