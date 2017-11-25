Man charged with filming neighbours and uploading video to porn site

A Sydney man has been charged after his neighbours discovered intimate videos of themselves posted online.

They were acts of intimacy between a man and woman in their own bedroom, so private - but visible to the whole world when Wawan Pradiat allegedly recorded and uploaded the images to pornography site, X Videos.

It's alleged the Indonesian chef secretly recorded the oblivious neighbours in their bedrooms and bathroom at their most vulnerable.

When horrified victims discovered they were on a porn site, police raided his Surry Hills home on Friday.

They have been viewed thousands of times, leaving local residents and his own flatmate astounded at the accusations.

"They wanted to check any device, video camera or laptop,” his flatmate Pndi Dandra said.

"I don't think he would do it. That's why I'm surprised."

"I don't know how somebody could do that, to be honest,” neighbour Zoe Jennings told 7 News.

“Quite worrying that somebody living so close by can do that."

The 23-year-old cried in court as he faced three counts of recording an intimate image without consent and distributing an intimate image without consent.

"I understand this is really silly the things I did and I want to see the victims and face to face apologise and I really don't want to do it anymore,” Pradiat said.

He won’t get that chance after the magistrate refused bail.