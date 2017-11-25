News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
'Absolutely gutted' Steve Smith breaks down over cricket ban
'Absolutely gutted' Steve Smith breaks down over ball-tampering saga

Man charged with filming neighbours and uploading video to porn site

7News Sydney /

A Sydney man has been charged after his neighbours discovered intimate videos of themselves posted online.

White House says Trump won arbitration order against Stormy Daniels
1:11

White House says Trump won arbitration order against Stormy Daniels
Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
1:34

Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
An Exclusive Look Inside Hong Kong's Top Hotels
3:43

An Exclusive Look Inside Hong Kong's Top Hotels
Bowhead whales exfoliate in Cumberland Sound, Nunavut
1:04

Bowhead whales exfoliate in Cumberland Sound, Nunavut
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian have star-studded wedding in New Orleans
0:52

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian have star-studded wedding in New Orleans
NASA's breathaking ultra-HD sun
2:15

NASA's breathaking ultra-HD sun
0219_1800_wa_victim
1:33

Perth schoolgirls caught-up in online photo scandal
The Bold and the Beautiful - Katie and Wyatt
1:14

The Bold and the Beautiful - Katie and Wyatt
Syria's Assad pays New Year's Eve visit to troops
1:36

Syria's Assad pays New Year's Eve visit to troops
1203_0530_nat_harry
1:45

Prince Harry releases heartbreaking photos from trip to Africa
Your iPhone is staring at your boobs
2:00

Your iPhone is staring at your boobs
Prison worker allegedly had intimate relationships with both killers
0:48

Prison worker allegedly had intimate relationships with both killers
 

They were acts of intimacy between a man and woman in their own bedroom, so private - but visible to the whole world when Wawan Pradiat allegedly recorded and uploaded the images to pornography site, X Videos.

It's alleged the Indonesian chef secretly recorded the oblivious neighbours in their bedrooms and bathroom at their most vulnerable.

When horrified victims discovered they were on a porn site, police raided his Surry Hills home on Friday.

Wawan Pradiat allegedly recorded and uploaded the images to pornography site, X Videos. Source: 7 News

Police raided the 23-year-old's Surry Hills home on Friday. Source: 7 News

They have been viewed thousands of times, leaving local residents and his own flatmate astounded at the accusations.

"They wanted to check any device, video camera or laptop,” his flatmate Pndi Dandra said.

"I don't think he would do it. That's why I'm surprised."

"I don't know how somebody could do that, to be honest,” neighbour Zoe Jennings told 7 News.

“Quite worrying that somebody living so close by can do that."

The Indonesian chef is facing three counts of recording an intimate image without consent. Source: 7 News

The 23-year-old cried in court as he faced three counts of recording an intimate image without consent and distributing an intimate image without consent.

"I understand this is really silly the things I did and I want to see the victims and face to face apologise and I really don't want to do it anymore,” Pradiat said.

He won’t get that chance after the magistrate refused bail.

Back To Top