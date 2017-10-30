Heartbroken Sydney parents reveal their little boy’s organs saved five people

News

Zane Urasli, 3, died after he was hit by a car in the driveway of a Ryde home, north of Sydney two weeks ago.

"I can't close my eyes,” Zane’s dad Ibrahim said.

“I can't sleep without seeing that. It breaks my heart. I couldn't do anything about it."

Zane's parents are mourning their little boy's death. Source: 7 News

The three-year-old died after being hit by a car. Source: 7 News

The little boy darted in front of a family member’s car 16 days ago.

His heart stopped for half an hour, too long for his brain to survive.

In Westmead Children’s Hospital, Zane’s parents witnessed other parents dealing with sick kids.

After 10 days on life support his mum, Brooke, said the family decided to donate his organs.

Zane's parents decided to donate his organs. Source: 7 News

“He couldn’t be saved, but he could do that for other people,” Mrs Urasli said.

“And he did. We’re proud of him.”

The three-year-old’s funeral was on Saturday where they wore superhero costumes.

It’s in death Zane managed to be a hero and save the lives of five people.

Kids dressed as superheroes at Zane's funeral. Source: 7 News

Zane's parents say they're proud of him. Source: 7 News

Zane’s lungs went to a five-year-old boy, his kidney to a five-month-old girl, his other kidney to an adult man, and his heart valves will save the lives of two more children.

“Imagine those phone calls these parents got to say, ‘We’ve got something for you’,” Mrs Urasli said.

Now Zane’s parents want others to do the same.

The three-year-old managed to save the lives of five people. Source: 7 News

The Uraslis have raised more than $50,000 for the ICU as part of a foundation in their little boy's name, and to help the other superheroes: the doctors and nurses at Westmead Children’s Hospital.

"You don't know what they do until something like this actually happens,” Zane’s father Ibrahim said.

"It opens you up to a whole new world you never knew existed until you walk through those doors," Mrs Urasli added.

