News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Premature baby born weighing just 2kg makes incredible recovery
Premature baby born weighing just 2kg makes incredible recovery

Father-of-three to face court over sexual assault of schoolgirl while wearing 'ghillie suit'

Yahoo7 News /

A New South Wales father-of-three is due to face court over the alleged abduction and sexual assault of a 12-year-old schoolgirl.

South Korea may remove poet's work from textbooks amid sexual abuse claims
1:21

South Korea may remove poet's work from textbooks amid sexual abuse claims
Florida Senate rejects ban on assault weapons
1:11

Florida Senate rejects ban on assault weapons
0302_1130_nat_cardinal
0:25

One charge against Cardinal George Pell dropped
Syrian government ground forces attack Ghouta despite Russian truce plan
0:38

Syrian government ground forces attack Ghouta despite Russian truce plan
Lewinsky calls Clinton affair a 'gross abuse of power'
0:58

Lewinsky calls Clinton affair a 'gross abuse of power'
0227_1800_syd_flash
1:33

Police release photo of man suspected of flashing himself at women
Education agency investigates Michigan State over Nassar
0:55

Education agency investigates Michigan State over Nassar
Ivanka Trump believes father's denials of sexual misconduct
1:05

Ivanka Trump believes father's denials of sexual misconduct
0226_1800_syd_salim
0:57

Salim Mehajer pleads guilty to assault
0111_1800_nsw_wesser
1:02

Assault charges against Wesser dropped
0516_1800_wa_sexualassault
0:49

Potential breakthrough in alleged sexual assault of girl, 3
Sex offense trial of ex-IMF head Strauss-Kahn opens
1:42

Sex offense trial of ex-IMF head Strauss-Kahn opens
 

Troy Johnson, 31, from the state's Central Coast, is accused of carrying out the attack in May this year.

Police allege the father-of-three was wearing a ghillie suit when he attacked the schoolgirl. Source: NSW Police

Troy Johnson, 31, will face court on Sunday. Source: NSW Police

Police will allege the assault was carried out while Johnson was wearing a camouflage outfit known as a ghillie suit.

It's alleged he abducted, gagged and raped the young girl who was on her way to school in Narara three months ago.

A number of camouflage clothing articles were gathered during a search of the man's house. Source: NSW Police

The charges come after [[[[a]]]](https://au.news.yahoo.com/nsw/a/36849466/nsw-man-kidnapped-assaulted-12yo-girl/|a) three-month investigation|popup=true] and Johnson is due to face court on Sunday.

Police allege an 11-year-old girl was also sexually assaulted by the father.

The father was arrested Friday night following a vehicle stop. Source: NSW Police

Any other potential victims have been urged to come forward.

Police say they arrested the 31-year-old during a vehicle stop on Friday night after launching an investigation into the alleged abduction.

After the man’s arrest detectives from the State Crime Command’s Sex Crimes Squad executed a search warrant on the man’s home where they collected a number of items in evidence, police said in a statement.

Police say they are still investigating the attempted kidnapping in June of an 18-year-old woman, near a train station also in Narara.

Officers searched a house in Woongarrah and seized several items before charging the man with multiple sex offences, some relating to alleged incidents involving a young girl known him to between October 2016 and April 2017.

Johnson reportedly suffered a medical episode after his arrest on Friday and is expected to appear in Wyong Local Court on Sunday after he is discharged from hospital.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

If you are concerned about the mental health of yourself or a loved one, seek support and information by calling:
Adults Surviving Child Abuse: 1300 657 380
Survivors and Mates Support Network: 02 8355 3711
Bravehearts: 1800 272 831

Back To Top