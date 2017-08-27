Father-of-three to face court over sexual assault of schoolgirl while wearing 'ghillie suit'

A New South Wales father-of-three is due to face court over the alleged abduction and sexual assault of a 12-year-old schoolgirl.

Troy Johnson, 31, from the state's Central Coast, is accused of carrying out the attack in May this year.

Police will allege the assault was carried out while Johnson was wearing a camouflage outfit known as a ghillie suit.

It's alleged he abducted, gagged and raped the young girl who was on her way to school in Narara three months ago.

The charges come after [[[[a]]]](https://au.news.yahoo.com/nsw/a/36849466/nsw-man-kidnapped-assaulted-12yo-girl/|a) three-month investigation|popup=true] and Johnson is due to face court on Sunday.

Police allege an 11-year-old girl was also sexually assaulted by the father.

Any other potential victims have been urged to come forward.

Police say they arrested the 31-year-old during a vehicle stop on Friday night after launching an investigation into the alleged abduction.

After the man’s arrest detectives from the State Crime Command’s Sex Crimes Squad executed a search warrant on the man’s home where they collected a number of items in evidence, police said in a statement.

Police say they are still investigating the attempted kidnapping in June of an 18-year-old woman, near a train station also in Narara.

Officers searched a house in Woongarrah and seized several items before charging the man with multiple sex offences, some relating to alleged incidents involving a young girl known him to between October 2016 and April 2017.

Johnson reportedly suffered a medical episode after his arrest on Friday and is expected to appear in Wyong Local Court on Sunday after he is discharged from hospital.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

If you are concerned about the mental health of yourself or a loved one, seek support and information by calling:

Adults Surviving Child Abuse: 1300 657 380

Survivors and Mates Support Network: 02 8355 3711

Bravehearts: 1800 272 831