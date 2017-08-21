Fire crews battle home blazes in inner Sydney

News

The blaze broke out in the early hours of Monday morning in Surry Hills in a two-storey terrace house in Cleveland Street.

Fire crews used a ladder to access the upper floor of the home.

Crews battle the blaze on Cleveland Street, Surry Hills. Source: 7 News

Firefighters trying to work out if anyone was home. Source: 7 News

The fire was brought under control but thick smoke was continuing to pour from the windows at about 6am.

It followed another blaze that sent three people running from a home in Sydney's inner west after a fire broke out, fuelled by a gas bottle.

A barbecue fuelled a blaze in Sydney's inner west. Source: 7 News

The fire spread to the back veranda. Source: 7 News

Crews were called to the Stanmore home just after 11pm Sunday night where they found a barbecue alight with the fire spreading to the rear veranda.

The blaze was quickly extinguished and the home received minor damage.

No one was injured.

