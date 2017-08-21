Fire crews battle home blazes in inner Sydney

Fire crews are trying to work out if anyone was inside a home in the centre of Sydney when it caught fire overnight.

The blaze broke out in the early hours of Monday morning in Surry Hills in a two-storey terrace house in Cleveland Street.

Fire crews used a ladder to access the upper floor of the home.

The fire was brought under control but thick smoke was continuing to pour from the windows at about 6am.

It followed another blaze that sent three people running from a home in Sydney's inner west after a fire broke out, fuelled by a gas bottle.

Crews were called to the Stanmore home just after 11pm Sunday night where they found a barbecue alight with the fire spreading to the rear veranda.

The blaze was quickly extinguished and the home received minor damage.

No one was injured.