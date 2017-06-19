Accused allegedly used girlfriend's credit card to buy McDonald's after her murder

A man who reported his girlfriend missing almost three years ago has been charged with her alleged murder.

Boyfriend of Carly McBride charged with her murder

It’s alleged Sayle Kenneth Newson bashed young mother of two Carly McBride to death before dumping her body in scrub near Scone, 40km north of Muswellbrook.

McBride was least seen at her previous partner’s Muswellbrook home on September 30, 2014 to see her daughter.

She left after an argument to go to McDonald’s, but never made it.

Her remains were found on August 11, 2016.

Hunter Valley Police Superintendent Steve Clarke said it appeared “an aspect of jealousy was involved in this particular murder.”

Newson, who had been dating McBride for eight weeks, joined a social media hunt for her killer and posted on Facebook that he would not rest “till we have Carly back and the truth behind her plight.”

The 39-year-old is a former amateur kick boxer.

“He claims to have a record of 20 wins and no losses,” Supt Clarke said. “This is significant to this particular investigation.”

It's claimed McBride died of blunt force trauma.

Detectives alleged Newson had an accomplice who is already in prison on unrelated matters.

It’s further alleged the pair dropped into McDonald’s after the murder for drinks using McBride’s credit card.