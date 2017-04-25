Pictured: Four-metre bull shark caught in Lake Macquarie, 'plenty more around'

A massive bull shark, twice the size of the man who caught it, has been photographed at Lake Macquarie in NSW.

The pictured shark, shared on the NSW Offshore Fishing Facebook page, reportedly measured close to four metres after it was pulled from the Swansea channel.

Other fishermen have reported there are ‘plenty’ of bull sharks around at the moment.

The Newcastle Herald reports anglers hauled the four-metre shark aboard after it died.

It’s claimed efforts were made to revive the shark but they were unable to bring it back for a release.

The photo of the gigantic shark has been viewed more than 4000 times on Facebook.

It has also sparked debate about game fishing with many arguing that the shark should not have died.

The fisherman claimed the shark had been “gut hooked” and the catch involved a “huge fight”.

In another recent catch Billy Campbell shared photos of his struggle reeling in another large bull shark at Lake Macquarie.